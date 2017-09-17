Falcons open their new building in an old way

AP

The Falcons opened their new stadium with a flourish.

After cutting the ribbon on the brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons scored in an old way – quickly and efficiently.

They took the opening kickoff and marched 86 yards in nine plays, with running back Devonta Freeman finishing from a yard out to take a 7-0 lead over the Packers.

It was a cool drive for Matt Ryan, who found Julio Jones early and completed all three passes on the drive. And letting Freeman (who earned a lucrative extension this offseason) seems like an appropriate way for them to start, after leading the league in scoring a year ago.