Falcons rule Ryan Schraeder, Courtney Upshaw out

The Packers matched the Falcons’ opening touchdown.

Now the Falcons are matching the Packers’ injury count.

Right tackle Ryan Schraeder has been ruled out for the rest of the game after being taken in to be evaluated for a concussion. He’s been replaced by Ty Sambrailo, who was acquired in a trade with the Broncos earlier this month.

The change didn’t really slow them down, as they just put together a 10-play touchdown drive, with Devonta Freeman scoring his second touchdown of the night for a 14-7 lead.

The Falcons also ruled defensive end Courtney Upshaw out with an ankle injury, and we’ll see if his side of the ball holds up as well without him.