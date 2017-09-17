Florida teams will wear a “One Florida” helmet decal

AP

Plenty of NFL teams wear helmet decals from time to time, for a variety of very good causes and reasons. On Sunday, the three NFL teams based in Florida will be wearing the same decal.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Bucs, Jaguars, and Dolphins will be wearing a “One Florida” decal as a show of support for citizens of a state heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma. The decal, as demonstrated by Randy Moss of NFL Network, is an outline of the state.

The Bucs and Jaguars will play at home on Sunday. The Dolphins begin their season in L.A. against the Chargers before playing in New York (New Jersey) and then London. Miami will play its first true home game of the season in Week Five against the Titans.

The Texans will be wearing a “Houston Strong” decal for the full season, due to the damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey late last month.