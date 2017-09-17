Garett Bolles leaves on a cart, in tears

Getty Images

The initial signs were not good for Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles. The first-round draft pick could not put any weight on his left leg as he hobbled to the waiting cart.

Bolles’ teammates consoled him, patting him on the head, as he wiped tears from his eyes.

Bolles waved to the crowd as he was carted off.

The Broncos called him questionable to return.

Bolles’ legs got twisted underneath him on Jamaal Charles‘ 5-yard run to the Dallas 3 in the third quarter. The Broncos scored two plays later to take a 28-10 lead.

Veteran Donald Stephenson replaced Bolles. Stephenson is playing in his 75th career game.

The Broncos also said tight end Jeff Heuerman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury, and guard Allen Barbre cleared concussion protocol.