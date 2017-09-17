Giants downgrade Janoris Jenkins to questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Sunday’s games are about to get underway, but there will still be two teams left to play when the day’s slate is over.

Anyone with an eye on Monday night’s matchup between the Giants and Lions has been paying close attention to Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s status. Beckham is listed as questionable due to the ankle injury that kept him from playing last week and it looks like he’ll have some company as a game-time decision for the game.

The Giants didn’t give cornerback Janoris Jenkins an injury designation on Saturday, but updated that on Sunday to say that he’s questionable for the game. Jenkins was listed on the practice report as a full participant all week despite the ankle and hand injuries that led the team to place him on the report in the first place.

The Giants had two other late additions to their injury report when linebacker B.J. Goodson and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker were both added with shin injuries on Saturday. They’re also listed as questionable to face Detroit.