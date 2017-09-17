Greg Olsen suffers broken foot in Panthers win

Getty Images

The Panthers are undefeated, but today’s win against the Bills is now officially pyrrhic.

Tight end Greg Olsen told reporters he suffered a broken foot in today’s 9-3 win over the Bills.

“I’m going to miss a lot of games. It sucks,” Olsen said, via Bill Voth of the team’s official website.

Then after a few moments, he added: “But we’re 2-0!”

Olsen said he was running and “felt it pop.”

“I knew something wasn’t right,” he said. “Came in, took and X-ray, and it was pretty straightforward.”

The Panthers are going to need to stack wins up wherever they can, because their ability to add to the stack was compromised with the loss of their most consistent receiver. Olsen’s coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, and that streak will end if his prediction is accurate.

In addition to being prolific, he’s been durable, as he hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season (2007).

The Panthers have Ed Dickson and Chris Manhertz in reserve, and will obviously be looking for help there in the coming days.