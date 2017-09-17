Gronk’s assessment of his groin injury may be premature

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday’s win over the Saints with a groin injury. After the game, Gronkowski said, “I’m good.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Gronkowski’s assessment of his condition may be premature.

It’s unknown at this point whether he’ll have an MRI or any diagnostic procedures. However, it’s considered to be too early to declare that all is well.

If all is not well, it will be ever harder for the Patriots to do what they want to do offensively. Eventually, these injuries will reach a critical mass. Losing Gronkowski could be the point where that happens.