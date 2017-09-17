Jacoby Brissett leads Colts to touchdown on first drive

Getty Images

Jacoby Brissett arrived in Indianapolis on Sept. 2 in a trade from New England. He quickly is winning over Colts fans, though.

Brissett replaced Scott Tolzien as the team’s starting quarterback and led the Colts to a touchdown on his first series against the Cardinals. His statistics weren’t overly impressive on the 14-play, 53-yard drive as Brissett went 2-for-6 for 24 yards and had one run for 6 yards.

But he kept the chains moving and more importantly didn’t throw a pick-six, which Tolzien did on his first pass last week and once more in a loss to the Rams. Brissett replaced Tolzien in the fourth quarter last week and went 2-for-3 for 51 yards.

The Cardinals actually stopped the Colts at the 11, and Adam Vinatieri‘s 29-yard field goal was good. But Rodney Gunter was penalized for leverage, and the Colts took the points off the board and ended up with a 5-yard touchdown run from Frank Gore for the early lead.

The Colts added a field goal on their second drive for a 10-0 lead.