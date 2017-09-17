James Harrison didn’t play a snap Sunday despite T.J. Watt’s groin injury

Getty Images

When he was discussing his charges before the season, Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter said that the plan was for James Harrison to be a “relief pitcher” off the bench when starters Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt weren’t able to be in the game.

That plan may have changed. Harrison played four snaps last week with Dupree out of the lineup due to a shoulder injury and he didn’t play any snaps in Sunday’s 26-9 victory over the Vikings even though Watt left with a groin injury. Anthony Chickillo followed up his two sacks in the opener with four tackles and a hurry against Minnesota.

There was no word from Harrison, who has not been on the injury report, or the team after the game about the rotation at linebacker or any change to Harrison’s role on the defense. We’ll also have to wait to find out if they’ll need a backup next week.

“We don’t know yet,” Watt said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ll look at it and see how it goes, but I think it’s something minor.”

If Watt’s right, Harrison’s role won’t be a major issue. If he’s wrong, it will likely be a topic of discussion in the coming days.