Jaylen Watkins, Rodney McLeod leave Eagles game with hamstring injuries

The Eagles lost two defenders in the first half, and Fletcher Cox left briefly to get his ankle taped.

Safety Rodney McLeod limped off with what was diagnosed as a hamstring injury. The Eagles announced him questionable to return. Corey Graham replaced him.

In the second quarter, cornerback Jaylen Watkins also injured his hamstring. The Eagles also list him as questionable to return. Rasul Douglas replaced him.

Douglas, a third-round pick, was inactive last week. He led the NCAA with eight interceptions last season at West Virginia.

The Eagles already were without cornerback Ronald Darby, who dislocated his right ankle last week.