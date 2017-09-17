John Fox: Loss wasn’t Mike Glennon’s fault, Mitch Trubisky won’t play

Getty Images

Bears coach John Fox is not interested in changing quarterbacks.

Fox said after today’s loss to the Buccaneers that he will not bench starter Mike Glennon in favor of rookie Mitch Trubisky.

Asked if Trubisky could start next week, Fox answered simply, “No.”

Glennon threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, and the Bears didn’t score until garbage time. But Fox indicated he was more disappointed in his offensive line failing to protect Glennon than in Glennon himself.

“I don’t think,” Fox said, “you can pin that on the quarterback.”

And so Glennon will remain the starter, and Trubisky will remain on the bench.