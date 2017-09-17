Jordan Howard expected to be in Bears lineup

AP

The Bears got a strong debut performance from rookie running back Tarik Cohen last Sunday and it looked like they might be relying on Cohen more heavily this week when they listed Jordan Howard as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Howard has a shoulder injury and drew the injury designation after being limited in practice all three days this week.

According to multiple reports, though, Howard is expected to be in the lineup to help quarterback Mike Glennon in Glennon’s return to Tampa after signing with the Bears as a free agent.

Howard ran 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Falcons. He also caught three passes for 14 yards while Cohen had 113 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to make a good first impression in regular season action.