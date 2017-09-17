Kaepernick finally says he wants to play

Getty Images

As noted last week on Football Night in America, Colin Kaepernick is working out five days per week and ready to play football. And he wants to play football.

After months of silence, Kaepernick has in comments to Shaun King of the New York Daily News. King asked Kaepernick whether hew wants to play, and Kaepernick said, “Yes. I’ve never stopped. I’m ready right now. Working out daily.”

Kaepernick previously had been silent in large part because he doesn’t want to add to the perception that signing him would in some way create a distraction. It’s unclear why he has opted to speak now, and why he chose to speak to King, a controversial figure who recently was called out by the Eagles for making “entirely unfair and inaccurate” claims about public comments about Kaepernick from team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Regardless, Kaepernick is now on the record regarding his desire to play. So those who have been chiding him for not saying he wants to play will now need to find another reason to justify Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment.

We know they won’t let us down.