Kaepernick finally says he wants to play

Posted by Mike Florio on September 17, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
As noted last week on Football Night in America, Colin Kaepernick is working out five days per week and ready to play football. And he wants to play football.

After months of silence, Kaepernick has  in comments to Shaun King of the New York Daily News.  King asked Kaepernick whether hew wants to play, and Kaepernick said, “Yes. I’ve never stopped. I’m ready right now. Working out daily.”

Kaepernick previously had been silent in large part because he doesn’t want to add to the perception that signing him would in some way create a distraction. It’s unclear why he has opted to speak now, and why he chose to speak to King, a controversial figure who recently was called out by the Eagles for making “entirely unfair and inaccurate” claims about public comments about Kaepernick from team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Regardless, Kaepernick is now on the record regarding his desire to play. So those who have been chiding him for not saying he wants to play will now need to find another reason to justify Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment.

We know they won’t let us down.

15 responses to “Kaepernick finally says he wants to play

  2. Finally he speaks. Its something he should have done MONTHS ago.

    Kap needed to get out there earlier. If he did so, I believe that some, not all, of the circus surrounding him would have been lessened. It would have been easier for him to be brought into the fold during camp by a team who would have had time to address all the issues surrounding him.

    That he didnt so so means he probably wont make a roster this season, althought goven the level of play of some teams quarterbacks might change that sooner rather than later – unless some teams are really trying to tank.

    Potential Landing spots: Indy, NYJ, Buffalo, and Jacksonville (despite what TC said) and now Minnesota (he’s better than Case Keenum imo).

  5. I want to play too. I work out daily.

    I would probably be a pretty bad quarterback also. So I doubt anyone will hire me.

    On the bright side I never wore any socks depicting police officers as pigs.

  7. I know this is going to be tough to hear for alot of people, as I understand both sides of the argument completely, so let me illustrate the point of the Anti-Kap crowd to the Pro-Kaps who are having a difficult time understanding the purpose of the blackball…

    Wearing socks with Pigs on it representing cops, is like a cop wearing socks with black dudes depicted as monkeys.

    You do something stupid, you lose your job. It happens in every single industry.

    In the words of the immortal Carlos Mencia… “Just get it man…Just get it.”

  8. Big deal, he finally said he wants to play.

    If he really wanted to play, would he have opted out of a $14 million contract?

  9. I am in no way speaking to the validity or lack there-of, of his protest, stand, position etc. I’m speaking to his silence.

    But, WAKE UP MEDIA!

    Do you think he just got around to this by accident? It’s like (by your own doing) showing up 3 hours late for your flight & then playing the victim of poor treatment by the airline because you didn’t get across country on time.

    I wonder if he’s afraid of what’ll happen on the field? If he doesn’t turn in a pro bowl caliber performance… What will that do to his reputation? What effect will that have on his supporters? His detractors?

    The media laps it up. Not because they give a rip about his cause. It’s clicks & ratings.

    I’m just checking in to see who’s playing the fool.

  10. Maybe post an article about players actually playing football like I don’t know… The Bucs vs. Bears. How do we get an article about this guy and not one about Bucs and Bears?

  11. Now he needs to apologize to police, for disrespecting the flag and being a dumbass, then he can play in the CFL for a season, be a good boy and try again next year.

  14. silkyjohnson937 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm
    Maybe post an article about players actually playing football like I don’t know… The Bucs vs. Bears. How do we get an article about this guy and not one about Bucs and Bears?
    ————————–
    Maybe because there’s no drama in that game and the only ones who care about it are Bucs fans, because Bears fans surely have lost interest in that game too.

  15. “It’s unclear why he has opted to speak now, and why he chose to speak to King, a controversial figure”
    Really? Why would he wait until two weeks into the season and then choose a founder of the Black Lives Matter movement? You are unclear on this, seriously? It proves exactly the opposite of what those who wanted him to speak thought he would show by speaking – football isn’t as important to him as activism is. Pretty obvious.

