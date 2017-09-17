Kenny Vaccaro benched amid trade rumors

AP

Before the Saints took on the Patriots on Sunday, there were reports that teams have spoken to the Saints about a trade involving safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Vaccaro remains a member of the Saints, but he was taken out of the lineup during Sunday’s 36-20 loss. The Saints pulled Vaccaro in favor of Vonn Bell and Vaccaro said after the game that he didn’t “know why I got pulled out.” Coach Sean Payton offered a rather succinct explanation.

“We need to get more consistent play, and that dates back to last weekend,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Advocate.

Payton didn’t confirm talks about trading Vaccaro while adding that it is “not unusual” for teams to make calls at this time of the season. Vaccaro called the trade discussion a “little bit of a distraction,” but not one that he’ll let interfere with his play.

“Nothing surprises me,” Vaccaro said. “Any time the [General Manager] gets a call, they’re going to ask what are you willing to give? No player is indispensable except for quarterbacks and certain players around this league, so I understand it’s a business. It doesn’t bother me.”

If the Saints continue to be bothered by Vaccaro’s play, he might be out of the picture one way or another before too much more time passes.