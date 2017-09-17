Kirk Cousins touchdown pass, Jared Goff interception hand Washington a win

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 17, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
Getty Images

An up-and-down day ended on an up note for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw a game-winning touchdown pass with less than two minutes to play to lead a 27-20 win over the Rams.

And then an up-and-down day ended on a down note for Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, who threw the game-sealing interception on the next play from scrimmage after Cousins’ touchdown pass.

Cousins finished 18-for-27 for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and he went 3-for-3 on the late game-winning drive. Goff was 15 for 25 for 224 yards, one touchdown and that game-ending interception.

Washington’s running game split the ball between Rob Kelley, who had 12 carries for 78 yards, and Samaje Perine, who had 18 carries for 62 yards, mostly after Kelley left with a rib injury. Chris Thompson got just three carries but made the most of them, gaining 77 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Todd Gurley had a solid game for the Rams, gaining 88 yards on 16 carries and adding three catches for 48 yards.

Washington and Los Angeles are now both 1-1.

7 responses to “Kirk Cousins touchdown pass, Jared Goff interception hand Washington a win

  1. The Redskins win and the rest of the NFC East embarrasses themselves as usual. I’m not pleased with the win. Kirk Cousins is a mediocre Quarterback and does not deserve more than 15 million per year. With the talent roster handed to him, the Redskins should routinely win games by multiple TD’s not by close calls as it was today. I trust Daniel Snyder and Bruce Allen to do the right thing and let this anchor leave the team in the offseason. 3-1 headed into the Bye with easy games vs Oakland and KC. The Redskins are going to win the NFC East WALKING away this season despite lousy Kirk Cousins.

    By the way, Welcome to the real Sean McVay. Lousy glorified Coordinator who won’t win anything outside of the Redskins System. No surprise that Goff and McVay flopped vs an elite team today.

  4. Sure this was a game between two average to below average teams, but nothing was handed to the Skins. The game was tied 20-20 late in the 4th and the Skins drove down the field and scored the game winning TD. Then they intercepted Goff on the Rams 1st play of the possession. The Skins earned this win.

  7. “You could see Goff’s inexperience on the interception, was locked in on Cupp the entire time. Oh well.”

    Thats why when you draft a QB that high you play him all season from game 1. You just aren’t going to get the experience you need and the ups and downs every young QB has to go through by carrying a clipboard.

