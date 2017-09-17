Kirk Cousins touchdown pass, Jared Goff interception hand Washington a win

Getty Images

An up-and-down day ended on an up note for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw a game-winning touchdown pass with less than two minutes to play to lead a 27-20 win over the Rams.

And then an up-and-down day ended on a down note for Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff, who threw the game-sealing interception on the next play from scrimmage after Cousins’ touchdown pass.

Cousins finished 18-for-27 for 179 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and he went 3-for-3 on the late game-winning drive. Goff was 15 for 25 for 224 yards, one touchdown and that game-ending interception.

Washington’s running game split the ball between Rob Kelley, who had 12 carries for 78 yards, and Samaje Perine, who had 18 carries for 62 yards, mostly after Kelley left with a rib injury. Chris Thompson got just three carries but made the most of them, gaining 77 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Todd Gurley had a solid game for the Rams, gaining 88 yards on 16 carries and adding three catches for 48 yards.

Washington and Los Angeles are now both 1-1.