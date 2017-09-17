Lawrence Timmons inactive after going AWOL

Getty Images

We’re still not sure what’s going on with Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons, but we are sure he’s not playing today.

The Dolphins listed Timmons as inactive for today’s game against the Chargers. It was supposed to be his first game as a Dolphin after a 10-year career with the Steelers.

Reports surfaced this morning that Timmons had gone absent without leave from the team yesterday. The Dolphins do know where Timmons is, but it’s unclear why he left the team and when — or if — he’ll be back.

Timmons had been expected to serve as the Dolphins’ starting strong side linebacker, and they’ll miss him against the Chargers.