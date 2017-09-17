Lawrence Timmons’ status unclear after leaving Dolphins without notice

AP

Something strange is going on with Lawrence Timmons, just hours before he was supposed to play in his first game as a Miami Dolphin.

Timmons disappeared from the team yesterday, according to multiple reports. Although the Dolphins do now know where Timmons is, it’s unclear whether he will play today against the Chargers.

The Dolphins had been in California all week after Hurricane Irma forced them out of Miami. Timmons made the trip with the team and there were no indications of anything being wrong until yesterday.

The Dolphins play the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. Eastern and we may not know until 90 minutes before kickoff whether Timmons is active.

Timmons signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins this year after playing the last 10 years with the Steelers. He went through training camp and the preseason without any incidents, and he was expected to be the team’s starting strong side linebacker.