Marshawn Lynch TD sends Raiders to locker room up 11

AP

Marshawn Lynch scored his first touchdown since November 2015 and Michael Crabtree caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Raiders as they built a 21-10 lead over the Jets in the first half of Sunday’s game in Oakland.

Lynch’s touchdown came just before halftime and was set up when Jets punt returner Kalif Raymond had a Marquette King kick carom off his hands. Johnny Holton recovered at the four-yard-line and Lynch punched the ball in three plays later for his first touchdown as a member of the Raiders.

Crabtree’s touchdowns were the first two scores of the game and capped drives of 81 and 85 yards as the Raiders found good success moving the ball through the air and on the ground. The Jets defense put together better efforts in the second quarter and got on the scoreboard when Josh McCown found Jermaine Kearse for a 34-yard touchdown.

McCown also led another drive that was helped by a personal foul — one of four for the Raiders — that resulted in a field goal, but the Jets don’t have the kind of fireworks that make an 11-point deficit feel like one they can easily overcome.