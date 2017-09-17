Mike Daniels and Jordy Nelson questionable to return

Getty Images

The good news is the Packers were able to answer the Falcons early score.

The bad news is they’re running out of guys.

Already playing without both starting tackles, the Packers have two of their top players on the sidelines.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hamstring) and wide receiver Jordy Nelson (quadriceps) have left the game and been deemed questionable to return.

Daniels was a force last week against the Seahawks, and Nelson’s big-play ability is essential to their offense.

They managed to tie the game without him, with Ty Montgomery capping an 11-play drive with a touchdown run.