Mike Glennon’s return to Tampa turns ugly as Buccaneers blow out Bears

AP

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon wanted to play well today against his former team in Tampa Bay. He didn’t. Not even close.

Instead, all Glennon did was make fans wonder when Mitch Trubisky will take over as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

Glennon threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as the Buccaneers rolled over the Bears, 29-7. It was actually worse than that score sounds, as the Bears’ only points came in garbage time.

The Bears’ entire offense was a mess, as both running backs, Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard, were held in check all day as well. But it’s ultimately on Glennon, the Bears’ surprise $15 million free agent signing, to get the offense moving. Glennon couldn’t do it.

So will the Bears turn to Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft? That would seem logical, but they have indicated they want to take their time about getting him acclimated to the NFL. And, frankly, the Bears are heading toward last place anyway, so maybe they’d be better off just playing for a high pick in next year’s draft.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, got to 1-0 on the strength of a solid game from Jameis Winston and Mike Evans, and on the strength of the defense making Glennon look like trash. The Bucs have to feel good about their chances in the NFC South. And the Bears have to feel awful about their starting quarterback.