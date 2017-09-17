Mike Zimmer says Sam Bradford is “fine,” won’t say when he’ll play again

Getty Images

Sam Bradford didn’t start at quarterback for the Vikings on Sunday and the offense was toothless in a 26-9 loss to the Steelers.

As you’d imagine, that made the condition of Bradford’s knee and the date when he might return to action popular topics for Zimmer after the game. Zimmer said that Bradford doesn’t require surgery, but didn’t say anything else about the knee issues that led to an MRI and a seat on the bench this week.

“Sam is fine,” Zimmer said after the game. “He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he’s fine.

If Bradford is fine, then he would have been in the starting lineup on Sunday. The injury may not be season-ending and it may not require surgery, but the Vikings didn’t choose to go with Case Keenum in Pittsburgh because all was well with Bradford.

Given the way that went, the team’s hope is likely that Bradford actually is fine one game from now because six weeks of games like Sunday wouldn’t do good things for the Vikings.