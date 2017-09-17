Mitch Morse leaves in fourth quarter, Zach Fulton replaces him

Getty Images

Chiefs center Mitch Morse was injured in the fourth quarter. It appeared he was holding his left foot as he sat on the ground with 6:51 left in the game.

Zach Fulton replaced Morse, and the Chiefs scored on a 15-yard touchdown catch by Travis Kelce on the next play to take a 20-13 lead.

Morse has started all but one game in his three-year career after the Chiefs made him a second-round pick in 2015.

UPDATE 3:53 P.M. ET: The Chiefs announced Morse is doubtful to return with a foot injury.