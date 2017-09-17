Neiko Thorpe carted off

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive back Neiko Thorpe was carted off in the first half against the 49ers. He has a right ankle injury, and the team announced him as doubtful to return.

Thorpe, one of the Seahawks’ core special teams players, was replaced as the gunner on the punt team by Shaquill Griffin.

Thorpe led the team with nine special teams tackles last season. The Seahawks re-signed him in March, with coach Pete Carroll saying on multiple occasions he likes Thorpe’s upside as a cornerback, too.

Thorpe had no statistics Sunday before leaving.