New Eagles kicker misses short field goal before half as Chiefs lead 6-3

Kicker Jake Elliott‘s stay in Philadelphia may turn out to be shorter than he wanted. Elliott, signed this week after the Eagles lost Caleb Sturgis to a hip injury, missed a chip-shot field goal before the half.

Elliott’s first career field goal was good from 34 yards in the first quarter, but on the final play of the first half, Elliott’s 30-yard try was wide left. It would have tied the game at 6-6.

Instead, the Chiefs held a 6-3 lead in a defensive battle with the two teams combining for only 290 yards.

Zach Ertz caught a fluke pass on the last play from scrimmage in the first half, as Carson Wentz‘s pass bounced off Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell and into Ertz’s hands. He ran for 53 yards, getting pulled down at the Chiefs 11-yard line with 2 seconds remaining.

Carlos Santos gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead with a 39-yard field goal with 49 seconds left in the first half after Darren Sproles fumbled a punt at his own 24.

The Eagles defense, which has three sacks and seven quarterback hits, has played lights out in holding the Chiefs to 22 rushing yards and 130 passing yards.

Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs’ hero from their Week 1 victory over the Patriots, has five carries for only 8 yards.