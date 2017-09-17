Odell Beckham is getting sick of fantasy players bothering him

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Lions. Many fantasy football players don’t want to wait until Monday night to find out if Beckham is playing, because they need to set their lineups on Sunday. And so they’re questioning Beckham on social media about his plans.

And Beckham is getting sick and tired of it.

Beckham posted on Twitter that he doesn’t care whether fantasy players win or lose with him on or off their teams, and he wishes fantasy players would understand that his ankle injury affects him a lot more than it affects them.

“No offense. I could care less about ur fantasy teams. This is my Real Life. Focusing on gettin healthy and gettin better. 1 day at a time,” Beckham wrote.

Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 16, 2017

It’s easy to see why Beckham would be annoyed. He’s a human being, dealing with a physical injury that is affecting his career. He doesn’t want to hear that it also affects someone else’s hobby.