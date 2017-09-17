Packers without both starting tackles tonight against Falcons

Getty Images

The Packers are going to be without both their starting tackles tonight.

Both left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are among the inactives for tonight’s game against the Falcons, along with backup tackle Jason Spriggs.

That likely leaves Kyle Murphy (who started for Bulaga last week) and undrafted rookie Adam Pankey (who was promoted from the practice squad this week) protecting Aaron Rodgers against the Falcons in the first game in their new building.

Also inactive for the Packers are linebacker Ahmad Brooks, running back Devante Mays, cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.

For the Falcons, the inactives are wide receiver Nick Williams, safety Sharrod Neasman, running back Brian Hill, cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, linebacker Jordan Tripp, guard Sean Harlow, and tackle Austin Pasztor.