Panthers hang on for 9-3 win over the Bills

AP

The Bills hung around all day, but couldn’t hold on at the end.

The Panthers escaped with a 9-3 win over the Bills, but they had to work all day to get it.

And it took Bills rookie wide receiver Zay Jones dropping a fourth-and-11 pass with nine seconds left before the Panthers could take a breath.

It was far from an artistic success, and both teams took turns hammering each other.

The Panthers limited the Bills to 176 yards, and the Bills sacked Panthers quarterback Cam Newton six times. Newton was a little more consistent than his first game back from shoulder surgery against the 49ers last week, but missed a number of open receivers (including running back Christian McCaffrey for what would have been a game-clinching touchdown. Newton finished 20-of-32 for 228 yards.

The story of this one could end up being injuries, as Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left with a foot injury in the first quarter and didn’t return. For the moment, the Panthers can enjoy being 2-0, but they still have plenty of work to do. They’ve given up six points in two weeks, but the level of competition will dampen some of the enthusiasm.