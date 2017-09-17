Panthers missing opportunities, up 3-0 on Bills

AP

The Panthers have controlled everything but the scoreboard early on against the Bills.

Despite controlling the clock at the stat sheet, the Panthers lead 3-0 after the first quarter.

They outgained the Bills 113-16 in the first 15 minutes, and had a huge time of possession advantage (11:53-3:07). But both drives stalled, as the Bills defense has kept things close.

Of course, their offense isn’t doing anything to help, with a pair of three-and-outs.

The Panthers had to adjust early. Center Ryan Kalil was activated for the game, but didn’t start. According to Bill Voth of the team’s official website, Kalil woke up with a stiff neck and aggravated the problem during pregame warm-ups.

That forced them to start Tyler Larsen at center, and left them a man short since the problem apparently became unmanageable after the deadline for inactives.