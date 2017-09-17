Panthers still up 6-0, but Bills haven’t done anything

AP

The Panthers are up by less than one possession, despite controlling every aspect of the first half against the Bills.

Beginning with the fact the half’s already over (these changes to speed up the game work best when teams run), the halftime stats are remarkable for several reasons.

The Panthers have outgained the Bills 193-39. They’ve run 39 plays to the Bills’ 16. They’ve had the ball for 23:07 to Buffalo’s 6:53.

And it’s 6-0, on a pair of Graham Gano field goals.

There are a few other concerns for the Panthers, including the fact tight end Greg Olsen stayed in the locker room for much of the first half with a foot issue. They announced his return as probable, but he hasn’t been seen back yet.

Quarterback Cam Newton has been better passing than early last week, and has a few nice runs. But he’s also been sacked three times, after the 49ers were shut out in that regard a week ago.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced Olsen won’t return.