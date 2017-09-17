Panthers tight end Greg Olsen out with right foot injury

AP

When tight end Greg Olsen left in the first half with a foot injury, the team said his return was probable.

But when he returned to the sidelines, he was on crutches and in a walking boot.

That’s a significant blow for the Panthers offense. Even though they’re trying to spread the ball around, Olsen is coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, and is the one guy they know they can count on.

They’re thin at the position behind him, with backup Ed Dickson and Chris Manhertz the rest of their depth chart.