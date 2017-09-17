Patriots offense off to quick start in New Orleans

AP

The Patriots don’t have wide receiver Danny Amendola in the lineup in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon, but that didn’t stop them from cruising to a touchdown on their first drive of the game.

Tom Brady went 6-of-7 for 58 yards, including a 19-yarder that fell into running back Rex Burkhead‘s hands for Brady’s first touchdown pass of the year. It’s also Burkhead’s first touchdown of the year and first as a member of the Patriots. Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, leaving the Patriots up six less than five minutes into the game.

Burkhead had another catch on the drive and James White was the target on three Brady completions as the Patriots made good use of their running backs with Amendola joining Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell on the list of injured wide receivers in New England.

Now we’ll see how the Patriots defense fares after an extended layoff following their poor effort against the Chiefs in the season opener.