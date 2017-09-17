Patriots remain in control, but Gronk leaves with groin injury

Getty Images

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of several Patriots offensive players who have turned in big plays against the Saints on Sunday, but we’re waiting to see if he’ll be making any more before the day is out.

Gronkowski went to the sideline after a 21-yard catch in the third quarter in New Orleans and spoke with members of the medical staff for several minutes while the team pushed for a field goal. He then went into the medical tent on the sideline for further evaluation after the Patriots extended their lead to 33-13 just before the end of the quarter.

Gronkowski has six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in what’s been a pleasant day all around for the Patriots passing game. The two biggest mistakes of the day on that front didn’t even count as a pair of Brady interceptions were erased by Saints penalties on what’s been another rough defensive day for Dennis Allen’s unit.

Cornerback Eric Rowe left the game for the Patriots with a groin injury and wide receiver Chris Hogan has been limping at points, although he’s remained in the game.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m. ET: The Patriots have announced Gronkowski is questionable to return with a groin injury.