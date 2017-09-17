Patriots rolling in New Orleans, lead 30-13 at halftime

AP

The Patriots scored 27 points and 371 yards on offense in their season-opening loss to the Chiefs.

They have 30 points and 349 yards on offense at halftime of this Sunday’s game against the Saints, so things seem to be shaping up for a better result this time around. Tom Brady threw three touchdowns in the first quarter, Mike Gillislee added one on the ground in the second quarter and a well-executed fire drill to get the field goal team on before the gun leaves the up 30-13 in the Superdome.

The lead would have been even bigger if Rob Gronkowski held onto what would have been a touchdown in the final minute of the half, but the drop was one of the few things to go wrong on offense for New England. Tom Brady is 19-of-25 for 302 yards, Gronkowski has five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown and they’ve seen newcomer Phillip Dorsett make a couple of good plays to help cover for pieces missing due to injury.

Defensive matters also look better than they did in last week’s loss. The Saints have had a few productive drives, but the Patriots have been able to slow them down in time to settle for field goals or make a stop on fourth down. That’s what happened on the final New Orleans drive of the half and it set up the field goal that leaves the Saints with a three-score deficit as they try to avoid an 0-2 start to the season.