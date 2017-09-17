Phil Dawson redeems himself in overtime with game-winning field goal

Getty Images

Phil Dawson needed only 1:58 to get a second chance, but it likely seemed an eternity. The veteran kicker missed a 42-yard attempt on the final play of regulation that would have avoided overtime.

He was wide right after Colts coach Chuck Pagano iced him with a timeout. (His practice attempt after the timeout was good.) Dawson wanted a running into the kicker penalty on the miss, but he didn’t get.

The Colts won the coin toss to start overtime, but on the first play from scrimmage in the extra point, Jacoby Brissett was picked off by safety Tyrann Mathieu, who returned it 15 yards to the Indianapolis 21.

Three plays later, Dawson kicked a 30-yard field goal for the win.

Brissett replaced Scott Tolzien as the Colts starter after Tolzien threw two pick-sixes last week in a loss to the Rams. Brissett went 20-of-37 for 216 yards. The Colts had no turnovers until Brissett threw the overtime interception.

Carson Palmer went 19-for-36 for 332 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Cardinals rushed for 83 yards on 25 carries in their first game without David Johnson, with Chris Johnson leading the way with 11 carries for 44 yards.