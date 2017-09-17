Raiders go to 2-0 with rout of Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT
The Raiders celebrated on of their final home openers in Oakland with a six-pack of touchdowns.

Michael Crabtree scored three of them and the Raiders ran for three more on their way to a 45-20 rout of the Jets. The win moves them to 2-0 alongside the Chiefs in the AFC West with road games in Washington and Denver to come in the next two weeks.

Crabtree had six catches for 80 yards overall and Derek Carr went 23-of-28 for 230 yards while letting the running game do a lot of the work in the second half of the game. Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard had long touchdown runs and there wasn’t much Jets defenders could do to stop anything they wanted to do over the course of the afternoon.

The Jets offense was predictably overmatched and didn’t cross the 200-yard mark until a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that might impact a fantasy game or two but had no impact on the real one. Josh McCown was sacked four times and lost a fumble in his second start for the Jets, who continue to lack spark in any phase of the offense.

That didn’t stop them from keeping things relatively close in Buffalo in Week One, but the Raiders offense blew things open after halftime on Sunday and there wasn’t any chance the Jets were going to keep up.

  2. Best offense in football, defense scares me at times, but I noticed McClown only threw once to Gareon Conley’s side and he nearly got it picked off, tougher test next week at Washington

  3. Good all-around game for the Raiders. Carr performed as expected with good pass distribution and the o-line was dominant especially in the running game. The defense continues to be a pleasant surprise – good against the run, generating a pass rush – although the Jets offense wasn’t the best measuring stick. I think having a healthy Mario Edwards and the replacement of Dan Williams with Vanderdoes were key. The Raiders weren’t too active in free agency but Cordarrelle Patterson was an excellent pick-up on ST.

    The upcoming Redskins game looks very winnable and the schedule doesn’t look overwhelmingly difficult prior to the week 7 match-up with the Chiefs. The keys of course are to remain focused, and avoid overconfidence & injuries to key players.

  7. tylawspick6 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    watching those cheating pukes get demolished was a delight

    ——

    pats won today bro

  8. As a Viking fan I’m starting to wonder if Jets fans would agree that there’s more better things to do with my money than year after year paying for this crap.

