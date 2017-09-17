Raiders go to 2-0 with rout of Jets

Getty Images

The Raiders celebrated on of their final home openers in Oakland with a six-pack of touchdowns.

Michael Crabtree scored three of them and the Raiders ran for three more on their way to a 45-20 rout of the Jets. The win moves them to 2-0 alongside the Chiefs in the AFC West with road games in Washington and Denver to come in the next two weeks.

Crabtree had six catches for 80 yards overall and Derek Carr went 23-of-28 for 230 yards while letting the running game do a lot of the work in the second half of the game. Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard had long touchdown runs and there wasn’t much Jets defenders could do to stop anything they wanted to do over the course of the afternoon.

The Jets offense was predictably overmatched and didn’t cross the 200-yard mark until a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that might impact a fantasy game or two but had no impact on the real one. Josh McCown was sacked four times and lost a fumble in his second start for the Jets, who continue to lack spark in any phase of the offense.

That didn’t stop them from keeping things relatively close in Buffalo in Week One, but the Raiders offense blew things open after halftime on Sunday and there wasn’t any chance the Jets were going to keep up.