Raiders running away from Jets in second half

AP

The Jets were hanging around into the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Oakland, but the Raiders running game put an end to that.

Cordarrelle Patterson motioned into the backfield in a shotgun set and then took a handoff from Derek Carr for a 43-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the Raiders up 15 points. They now lead 35-13 after Jalen Richard sprinted for a 52-yard touchdown with 13 minutes to play in the game.

Marshawn Lynch ran for a touchdown in the first half and set the crowd off during a break after Richard’s touchdown with a sideline dance routine that was broadcast on the video screens in Oakland.

The Raiders have now run for 170 yards on 20 carries and will probably be running out the clock the rest of the way as the Jets have put up just 192 yards of offense over the course of the afternoon.