Posted by Darin Gantt on September 17, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

It may no longer matter whether Joe Flacco is elite or not.

Because the Ravens defense has been through two games.

For the second week in a row, the Ravens forced five turnovers, allowing them to take a 24-10 win over the Browns.

Another way of saying that is, they’ve created as many turnovers as they’ve allowed points this season.

The Ravens picked off DeShone Kizer three times (before and after he left the game with a migraine), forced a fumble and also picked off backup quarterback Kevin Hogan. So regardless any issues they might have offensively, Flacco has plenty of margin for error.

Flacco was 25-of-34 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.

Even without the migraine, this was a day to forget for Kizer, who showed some promise in his debut last week against the Steelers. Today, he was 15-of-31 for 182 yards.

2 responses to “Ravens have created 10 turnovers, en route to 2-0 start

  1. It was very kind of Hue Jackson to put Kizer back into the game and destroy the momentum that Hogan’s spark created. Ravens fans thank you for that. Look, the Browns definitely played with heart. The reason that Hue has a 1-17 record as the Browns HC isn’t all roster related though. His QB decision was a real swing in this game. Kizer’s picks, and his inability to even get a play off without the play clock running out made the Ravens day a lot easier.

    Suggs= DPOY!!

  2. Great start no doubt but they faced a bengals team that made NFL history for having a bad offense in two games, and a Cleveland rookie QB that was clearly rattled. Let’s see them against a quality opponent to assess how good the defense is.

