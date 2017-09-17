Ravens have created 10 turnovers, en route to 2-0 start

Getty Images

It may no longer matter whether Joe Flacco is elite or not.

Because the Ravens defense has been through two games.

For the second week in a row, the Ravens forced five turnovers, allowing them to take a 24-10 win over the Browns.

Another way of saying that is, they’ve created as many turnovers as they’ve allowed points this season.

The Ravens picked off DeShone Kizer three times (before and after he left the game with a migraine), forced a fumble and also picked off backup quarterback Kevin Hogan. So regardless any issues they might have offensively, Flacco has plenty of margin for error.

Flacco was 25-of-34 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception.

Even without the migraine, this was a day to forget for Kizer, who showed some promise in his debut last week against the Steelers. Today, he was 15-of-31 for 182 yards.