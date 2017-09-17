Ravens lose Marshal Yanda for the season to broken leg

Getty Images

The Panthers aren’t the only 2-0 team losing key parts today.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda suffered a broken left leg in Sunday’s win over the Browns, and will miss the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old right guard was one of their most consistent players, and it will be hard to replace him on the fly (especially after they lost right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency).

Tony Bergstrom replaced him Sunday and will continue in the starting lineup. They acquired Bergstrom in a deal with the Cardinals, and may now think about bringing Jeremy Zuttah back again (they traded Zuttah to the 49ers in March, signed him in August after he was cut, and then cut him after acquiring Bergstrom).

Also, linebacker Bam Bradley suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the season.