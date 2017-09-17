Ravens take advantage of turnover for early lead

AP

The Ravens still have plenty of questions about their offense. But they still have their defense, which is the next best thing.

They took advantage of the sixth turnover created this season to take a 7-0 lead over the Browns in the first quarter.

After Terrell Suggs strip-sacked Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer, the Ravens were able to travel the short field in just four plays, with Terrance West plowing in for the touchdown.

The Ravens created five turnovers last week against the Bengals, and are playing the way they need to so far, given the uncertainty about Joe Flacco‘s back and the rest of their offense. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin left briefly with what was described as a shoulder stinger, but he returned to the game.