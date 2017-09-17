Report: Browns fear Corey Coleman broke his hand

Getty Images

The Browns left Baltimore with an 0-2 record and a couple of injury concerns.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman left the game with a hand injury and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team fears Coleman broke a bone in the hand. Coleman did not speak to reporters after having an X-ray after the game.

Coleman broke his hand last year and missed six games, which helped limit the 2016 first-round pick to 33 catches for 413 yards during his rookie season. Coleman had one catch for nine yards in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

While the Browns wait for confirmation on Coleman’s injury, they announced they will also be waiting for linebacker Jamie Collins to make his way through the concussion protocol. Collins had seven tackles in Baltimore on Sunday.