Report: Dont’a Hightower “sought a second opinion” on knee from Dr. James Andrews

Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower won’t play against the Saints on Sunday after a week of missed practices due to the right knee injury he sustained in the season opener against the Chiefs.

In the wake of that game, there was a report that Hightower’s injury was a “minor” MCL sprain but Hightower reportedly wanted another doctor to weigh in on what might be wrong. Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Hightower “sought a second opinion” from Dr. James Andrews over the last week.

Consultations with Dr. Andrews can be followed by the announcement of bad medical news, but there’s been nothing to suggest a downgrade in Hightower’s outlook and the linebacker said “I’m OK” when Reiss asked about looking for a second opinion.

Hightower opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list due to his knee and has dealt with knee injuries at other points over the last few years, so it’s a familiar if unwelcome dance for the linebacker and the Patriots.