Rex Burkhead heads to locker room

AP

The Patriots are well on their way to a win in New Orleans, but it may wind up being a costly one.

Running back Rex Burkhead went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the game with what the Patriots later announced is a ribs injury. Burkhead opened the scoring with a touchdown catch, but had not played in quite a while before making his way off the field.

Burkhead’s departure came shortly after tight end Rob Gronkowski left the game with a groin injury. Wide receiver Chris Hogan has been limping at points during the game as well, leaving the Patriots short on skill position players as they try to wind down their first win of the season.

Luckily for them, there’s not much more the offense needs to do on Sunday. Stephen Gostkowski‘s third field goal of the day made the score 36-13 with under nine minutes to play.