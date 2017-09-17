Rob Gronkowski says he’s “good” after injury

Posted by Josh Alper on September 17, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT
AP

The Patriots saw several offensive players go down with injuries on Sunday, but one of them signaled that he avoided anything serious while on his way out of the locker room.

According to multiple reports from New Orleans, Gronkowski told reporters “I’m good” when they asked questions about his status. Gronkowski left the game after a 21-yard gain late in the third quarter that ended with a pair of Saints defenders on top of him. He was examined on the sideline and in the medical tent before returning to ride a stationary bike on the sideline.

Gronkowski is expected to speak with reporters on a more expansive basis on Monday. He had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

Running back Rex Burkhead joined Gronkowski and wide receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett among the offensive players hurt in the 36-20 victory.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Rob Gronkowski says he’s “good” after injury

  2. terripet says:
    September 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm
    Gronky the injury prone tight end will be ir soon
    ____________________

    Thank you! With your prediction record that probably means he will be available for all 16. The surest bet on PFT is going against littlepet’s predictions.

  3. terripet says:
    September 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm
    Gronky the injury prone tight end will be ir soon
    __________________________________________________-

    Really………….so sad

    Just kneel, kiss the rings and be done with it.

    You will feel better I promise.

  4. Patriots reached their injury threshold last week. They really cant afford to lose these guys too. No matter how stacked the team, if the injury train starts running too hard there is no one that can overcome that.

  5. It was Gronk’s 70th TD (69 rec + 1 rush in reg season), plus 9 more rec in postseason. He’s done that just 2 weeks into his 8th season. Antonio Gates just got the all-time record for a TE with his 112th TD today but is in his 15th season. Even with his existing 20% injury-missed game rate, Gronk is on target to take that record around the end of his 12th season, which seems very do-able. Gronk already owns the postseason TE records by a country mile. Gronk is also a better blocker than all other leading TEs. Not bad for a guy that hater says is made of glass.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!