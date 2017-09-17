Rob Gronkowski says he’s “good” after injury

AP

The Patriots saw several offensive players go down with injuries on Sunday, but one of them signaled that he avoided anything serious while on his way out of the locker room.

According to multiple reports from New Orleans, Gronkowski told reporters “I’m good” when they asked questions about his status. Gronkowski left the game after a 21-yard gain late in the third quarter that ended with a pair of Saints defenders on top of him. He was examined on the sideline and in the medical tent before returning to ride a stationary bike on the sideline.

Gronkowski is expected to speak with reporters on a more expansive basis on Monday. He had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt.

Running back Rex Burkhead joined Gronkowski and wide receivers Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett among the offensive players hurt in the 36-20 victory.