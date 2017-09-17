Rob Kelley may have fractured rib

Getty Images

Running the ball well is a big reason why the Redskins are heading back to Washington with a 27-20 win over the Rams, but one member of the group that picked up 229 yards on Sunday may be nursing an injury when he returns home.

Coach Jay Gruden said after the game, via John Keim of ESPN.com, that Rob Kelley may have suffered a fractured rib during the win. Kelley ran 12 times for 78 yards before leaving the game in the first half.

Kelley’s injury opened the door for rookie Samaje Perine, who didn’t touch the ball in the first game of the season. Perine ran 21 times for 67 yards and Chris Thompson chipped in with 77 yards on three carries, including a 61-yard touchdown that put Washington up 20-10 at halftime.

There’s no word on how long Kelley might be out, but more of the same from Perine and Thompson will make it easier to deal with his absence.