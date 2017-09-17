Saints not interested in trading Adrian Peterson, for now

Getty Images

In the aftermath of Adrian Peterson‘s recent “I didn’t sign up for nine snaps” remarks, some (me) suggested that the Saints should trade him. They reportedly don’t plan to, yet.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Saints currently aren’t interested in trading Peterson. That could change, however, based on needs elsewhere and, as a practical matter, how things work out (or don’t) regarding Peterson’s concerns regarding his lack of use in Week One.

As Schefter notes, the Saints have been pleasantly surprised by the performance of rookie Alvin Kamara. If Kamara continues to earn more reps than Peterson or Mark Ingram, things could change — especially if Peterson ends up becoming more disgruntled with each passing week.