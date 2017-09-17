Sam Bradford doesn’t do much in early workout

Getty Images

The word on Saturday was that quarterback Sam Bradford‘s status for Sunday’s game would be determined during a workout at Heinz Field on Sunday morning.

That workout is complete and reporters at Heinz Field have sent out dispatches that center around how little Bradford, who was limited in practice all week with knee trouble, did while he was on the field. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Bradford “hardly did anything demanding” and Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the quarterback made “just a few throws off of dropbacks” before heading to the locker room.

There’s a little less than an hour before the Vikings will announce their inactives for the game. That will almost certainly also serve as their announcement about who is starting as quarterback as Bradford isn’t going to be in the lineup if he isn’t well enough to start and play the entire game.

Case Keenum will start for the Vikings if Bradford can’t play and practice squad call-up Kyle Sloter will be in reserve.