Sam Bradford is day-to-day, for however many days it takes

AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer opted to be obtuse when asked about quarterback Sam Bradford after Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh. A source with knowledge of the situation was slightly more direct in assessing the situation, albeit not a whole lot more informative.

Bradford, who missed the Week Two contest with a knee injury no one knew he’d suffered until he was limited in practice on Wednesday, is day-to-day. His knee is also, per the source, “structurally fine.”

But “fine” is the word that coach Mike Zimmer used on Sunday, and Bradford clearly isn’t. As evidenced by the swelling and discomfort that has prevented him from playing.

The mystery will continue until it doesn’t, with Case Keenum getting the nod until Bradford returns or, possibly, Teddy Bridgewater exits the Physically Unable to Perform list after Week Six.