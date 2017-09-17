Sam Bradford out; Case Keenum will start for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have announced their inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Steelers and quarterback Sam Bradford is on it.

Bradford was limited in practice all three days this week and had an MRI on his left knee after experiencing discomfort following the team’s season-opening win over the Saints on Monday night. Bradford has twice torn the ACL in that knee and was listed as questionable with the team’s final determination waiting for a workout on Sunday morning.

That workout didn’t involve much work for Bradford, which was a signal that the team would be looking elsewhere for a starter. Case Keenum will make his first start since joining the Vikings and Kyle Sloter will serve as the backup after being promoted from the practice squad.

Bradford’s play against the Saints got a contract year off to a good start, but the recurrence of knee issues are a reminder of the risks involved with making a big investment in Bradford as a starting quarterback. For now, though, the Vikings’ bigger concern is whether Bradford will be available for Week Three.