Sam Bradford reportedly will be a game-time decision

The MRI on the knee of Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was negative. The news regarding Bradford for Sunday may be, too.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bradford will be a game-time decision, which will come after the team gives him a workout at Pittsburgh on Sunday morning. They’ll need to make a decision by 11:30 a.m. ET, when the inactives are submitted.

The reports continue to be that the ligaments are fine in Bradford’s knee. Which makes the situation only more confusing and ominous — especially since no one has said anything about Bradford’s cartilage. If something is causing discomfort and swelling, Bradford could have a piece of knee cushioning floating around in the joint, which means that al some point he’d need to have that loose chunk of stuff removed.

For now, the question is whether that left knee will allow him to play on Sunday. And it feels like it’s going to be a weekly question for the Vikings, until it isn’t.