Seahawks beat 49ers 12-9 as Russell Wilson leads them to fourth-quarter TD

Getty Images

The 49ers have managed 12 points in two games. They needed 12 to take Sunday’s game to overtime.

San Francisco, which lost to the Panthers 23-3 last week, gained only 89 passing yards as a team against the Seahawks. Their rushing attack and their defense kept them in the game, with the 49ers rushing for 159 yards on 19 carries as Carlos Hyde ran for 124 yards on 15 carries, including a 61-yard run.

The 49ers led 9-6 on Robbie Gould field goals of 40, 37 and 34 yards, but Russell Wilson had the answer with 7:06 remaining.

Wilson found Paul Richardson for a 9-yard touchdown pass on third-and-seven, making several Houdini moves to escape pressure and throwing off-balance while running to his left. Blair Walsh missed the extra point, hitting the right upright, after making field goals of 25 and 27 yards in the first quarter.

Wilson finished 23-of-39 for 198 yards and the touchdown while running for his life much of the game. He was sacked three times and had 12 carries for 34 yards.